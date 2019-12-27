Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Authorities say a South Carolina man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Jersey. Lacey Township police say Daniel O’Connor was traveling alone Tuesday on Lacey Road when he entered the road's shoulder. He then crossed over the roadway and ended up in the opposite shoulder before coming to a stop in an embankment. The 64-year-old Myrtle Beach man suffered a head injury in the crash and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say it didn't appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.