Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Archaeologists say more than 40 graves containing the remains of slaves lie under the fairways of a country club in Florida's capital city. Depressions in the grass near the tee of the 7th hole offer tantalizing clues of an old cemetery. Using ground-penetrating radar, the National Park Service confirms that bodies lie beneath the grass. The discovery this month is spawning questions about how to memorialize the souls who lay in eternal rest at the Capital City Country Club. And it's renewing attention to the many thousands of unmarked and forgotten slave cemeteries across the South that forever could be lost.