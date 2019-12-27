Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history. Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — That the New England Patriots actually have something to play for in their regular-season finale against Miami is a bit of a surprise. When the defending Super Bowl champions opened with eight straight victories, thoughts turned to the possibility of another 16-0 regular season. A loss to Baltimore in Week 9 ended that and effectively cost New England the chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 and the division in Week 16, but they need a win over the Dolphins or a Chiefs loss to earn a first-round bye.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss the playoffs. Nevertheless, both teams have something to play for in a season finale between the NFC South rivals. The winner will finish second in the division. That's enough to keep both teams motivated. The Falcons also have a chance to state a final case for coach Dan Quinn to retain his job. Both teams have played well down the stretch in winning five of seven games.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to avoid another sluggish start in their season finale against Indianapolis. The Jaguars have been outscored 108-22 in the first half over their past seven games. It's a trend of woeful starts that have resulted in six double-digit losses and left coach Doug Marrone needing to convince owner Shad Khan he deserves a chance to fix his mess. Marrone is 22-28 in three seasons and has lost 20 of his past 27 games. The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to finish .500 or better for the seventh time in the past eight years.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick was voted the Dolphins' MVP this season, but he might not even be a starter next year. That's one reason why Fitzpatrick might retire rather than play another season. He's a 37-year-old father of seven and wants to spend more time at home in Tampa with his family. On the field, Fitzpatrick is a big reason why the Dolphins have won four of their past eight games after an 0-7 start. But owner Stephen Ross has said the top priority in the offseason will be to acquire a franchise quarterback. Fitzpatrick would rather play than hold a clipboard.