Gilkeson, VMI visit USC Upstate

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Carolina Upstate's Hammond, Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.