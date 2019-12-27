1 dead in single-car accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was found dead on the scene of a single-car accident on the 800 block of South Patterson Street around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Tommy Bradford, 59, was identified as the victim. Police said Bradford was traveling south on Patterson Street when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway, hitting several objects.
The car also flipped over during the accident, according to police.
The accident is still under investigation.
“Our condolences go out to Mr. Bradford’s family and friends. We would encourage everyone to be as safe as possible while traveling and make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing their seatbelt,” said VPD Lt. Scottie John.
