Dawson police searching for missing woman
Vio Nelson, 46 (Source: Dawson Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | December 26, 2019 at 8:31 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 8:41 PM

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is searching for a woman that officers said has been missing since Christmas Day around 7:30 a.m.

Police said Vio Nelson, 46, left Dawson heading towards the Albany area. Nelson was last seen driving away in a silver 2006 Chevrolet GMC pickup and wearing a tan zippered jogger, black jeans and black loafers.

Officers said Nelson should be treated as an emotionally disturbed person and should be approached with caution.

The vehicle she was driving was recovered by the owner near the Flint River, according to police.

If you have seen Nelson or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

Posted by Dawson Police Department on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.