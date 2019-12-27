Camilla PD investigating burglary

Surveillance video pictures of a burglary in Camilla at the Inland Store. (Source: Camilla Police Department)
By WALB News Team | December 27, 2019 at 5:56 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:56 PM

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department has released surveillance video of an early morning burglary.

Investigators said the suspects used their vehicle to push open doors at the Inland Store around 4 a.m. Friday.

The store is off US Highway 19 South.

Two men were caught on camera taking cigarettes and cigarillos from behind the counter, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

If you know who they are or recognize the car, you’re asked to call the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201.

