Waffle House serves up more than waffles Christmas Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Waffle Houses across the Albany area continued to see customers coming through their doors on Christmas Day.
The 24/7 diner is one of the few restaurants open during the holiday.
“We’re open for our customers, but we’re also open for our associates. Our associates on Christmas Day, they sign up for the shifts they wanna work,” said Jamie Ogiba, the division manager of the Albany and Leesburg Waffle House locations.
“I’ve been working here since 2008, 11 years and my shift starts at 7 o’clock in the morning," said Chris Ware, also known as “Elvis."
Ware has worked every Christmas since starting his Waffle House career back in 2008.
“The atmosphere been real good today. It’s been pretty busy since we started this morning,” Ware explained.
Ware believes around 500 to 600 customers had come into the restaurant Christmas Day. He said the most popular menu item on Christmas Day is their famous “All Star” breakfast.
Ware may not be an all-star, but he is ranked a “rock star” at Waffle House.
Ogiba said that’s a status given to the best cook.
“He’s like, the highest and the best of the best,” Ogiba said.
Ware may be a rock star, but he thinks the same of his fellow co-workers.
“We work as a team,” said Ware.
But how does it feel to work on Christmas Day at a 24/7 restaurant?
“You know, just having the feel of Christmas, just being able to have fun on Christmas, is always a good thing,” said Ware.
Spreading Christmas cheer with more than a waffle 24 hours a day.
