'Somebody’s got to keep everything going’: Albany police on keeping the community safe Christmas Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police weren’t taking any chances on crime for Christmas.
The Albany E-911 Dispatch Center said on Christmas Day, their main calls are domestic disputes and entering auto cases.
Both dispatch and Albany police will work 12-hour shifts Christmas Day.
Corporal Jamal Baisden with the Albany Police Department said this is his time to protect those he loves.
“I make sure we keep track of our neighborhoods and we want to make sure these families that are in our town, in our community, are kept safe,” said Baisden.
Members of the community said their appreciation goes beyond words for law enforcement who work on the holiday.
“Well, I think that it is special that people will work on the holidays. Somebody’s got to keep everything going, so I admire those people, I applaud them,” said Albany native Lillie Thomas.
Baisden said it gives him great joy patrolling the area so that families could enjoy their Christmas.
“Riding through and seeing kids playing, knowing that I am helping keep them safe while they are enjoying their families,” explained Baisden.
Baisden said that his love for his job makes working the Christmas holiday even better.
“It feels great to work on Christmas because of the fact that I love what I do,” Baisden said. “We make sure we keep the city safe and we want to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves, but we also want to make make sure we maintain order.”
