Phoebe serves holiday meal to employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some in the medical field have to work Christmas and are apart from their families. To help make Phoebe feel more like family, the hospital system offered a free meal to those working on Christmas.
Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner and Phoebe COO Jeff Flowers were among the system leaders that volunteered to help serve meals to employees and visitors.
“Our food services staff prepared a special meal that was free for employees,” the hospital system said on Facebook. “We appreciate their service on holidays and every day of the year, and we hope you and your family had a merry Christmas.”
