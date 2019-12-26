Phoebe serves holiday meal to employees

Phoebe serves holiday meal to employees
Phoebe provided a free holiday meal to those working on Christmas. (Source: Phoebe Putney Health System)
By WALB News Team | December 26, 2019 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 4:22 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some in the medical field have to work Christmas and are apart from their families. To help make Phoebe feel more like family, the hospital system offered a free meal to those working on Christmas.

Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner and Phoebe COO Jeff Flowers were among the system leaders that volunteered to help serve meals to employees and visitors.

“Our food services staff prepared a special meal that was free for employees,” the hospital system said on Facebook. “We appreciate their service on holidays and every day of the year, and we hope you and your family had a merry Christmas.”

Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital COO Jeff Flowers were among the Phoebe...

Posted by Phoebe Putney Health System on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.