More clouds and warmer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and unseasonably warm upper 60s low 70s Christmas Day. Clouds creek back tonight however dry conditions prevail. Patchy fog Thursday morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies and warm highs around 70.
Little fanfare but lots of warmth the rest of the week into weekend. Highs rise into the mid 70s and lows into the low 60s through the weekend. Rain returns Sunday into Monday followed by drop in temperatures. More seasonal lows low 40s and highs low 60s will greet the new year along with chances of rain.
