Kintchafoonee Creek water levels expected to flow back to normal later this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County first responders are keeping a sharp eye on the Kintchafoonee Creek’s water levels.
On Wednesday, the creek was expected to crest at around 11 feet.
Lee County EMA Director Coleman Williams said graphs suggest the creek is expected to crest at just over 13 feet later this week.
“After the crest, it should start going down and things should go back to normal,” said Williams. “There should be no impacts to any homes and there should be very minimum flooding into the yards.”
This isn’t the first time Lee County residents on the creek have had to deal with flooding.
Around this time last year, there was another flood warning in effect for the same area.
They are still monitoring the levels and stand ready to react.
"We’ve done this several times. We’ve had several floods in Lee County due to creeks and right now we’re just doing as we normally do. At this point, all we can do is monitor,” explained Williams.
The National Weather Service predicts the Kinchafoonee will crest by 7 Thursday night.
Williams said the Muckalee Creek isn’t a concern now and the Kinchafoonee isn’t much of a concern as long as it stays at its current crest levels.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.