Irwin Co. coach released from hospital — just in time for Christmas

“Our lives have been full of doctor visits, football games and many days just sitting with Buddy holding his hand because he felt horrible," Tammy said. "I have not stepped into any stores shopping, I have not been able to get out my Christmas decorations or put up a tree. I am celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in a hospital room with family. This might be one of the best Christmas’ ever. I realize this day is truly a gift from God! Merry Christmas.”