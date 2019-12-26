Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This College Football Playoff shows that sometimes the best person for the job is someone already in the building. The head coaches for No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma were all assistants at their current schools before being promoted. Clemson's Dabo Swinney and LSU's Ed Orgeron were named interim coaches after mid-season firings. They were eventually elevated amid much skepticism. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was identified shortly after joining the Sooners as a possible successor to Bob Stoops. Ohio State made a similar move with Ryan Day replacing Urban Meyer.