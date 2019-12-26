Hahira Middle students make special gift delivery to nursing home residents

A group of Hahira Middle School seventh graders donated realistic baby dolls and stuffed animals to The Fellowship Home residents. (Source: Lowndes County Schools)
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Seventh graders at Hahira Middle School delivered special Christmas gifts before the festive holiday.

The group of students raised more than $1,700 to purchase realistic baby dolls and stuffed animals for The Fellowship Home residents.

They delivered the dolls on Dec. 19.

“Doll therapy has the potential to greatly improve the overall quality of life for those suffering from memory impairment disorder, such as dementia or Alzheimers,” Ashleigh Kenny, a Hahira Middle teacher, said. “When the kids saw how simply a world could be made brighter, they were eager to make a difference.”

