Florida plays host to Long Beach St.

LEADING THE WAY: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Gators. Keyontae Johnson has complemented Blackshear and is putting up 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Beach are led by Chance Hunter, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last five games. He's also converted 55 percent of his foul shots this season.