Blackmon, North Alabama visit No. 17 Fla St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sophomores Blackmon and Christian Agnew have led the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 13 points while Agnew is putting up 11 points and four rebounds per game. The Seminoles have been led by Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has averaged 11.9 points while Vassell has put up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 36.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.