What police say you can do to keep kids safe when left home alone

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As kids are out for Christmas break, the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is reminding everyone about some precautions you should take before leaving your kids home alone.
As homes are getting broken into, police want to help you prevent any harm to your children.
DCP said it’s important to never leave minor children home alone. They said you should make sure they are with an age-appropriate person at all times.
If teens are watching your little ones, tell them to never open the door for strangers.
Police also encourage parents to leave a list of emergency numbers and always be sure your children can reach you while you’re at work or away from home.
Police said it’s also a good time to buy surveillance cameras to check on your children periodically.
“Ultimately, having a surveillance system at your residence, God forbid your residence does get broken into, it’s able to provide us law enforcement with all kinds of information,” said Sgt. David Flick, a detective at the Dougherty County Police Department.
Flick said it’s key your children are aware of any delivery items being sent to your home.
If they see a suspicious person, they’re encouraged to call 911 and then hide immediately.
