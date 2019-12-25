Valdosta police become Santa’s helpers and bring Christmas to kids

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) gave Santa Clause a little help and brought Christmas early to hundreds of kids across the community.
Officers and employees visited multiple neighbors to give the kids some early Christmas presents.
“I think it probably startles some people and they come and see everybody smiling and giving out gifts. It’s just really a great thing," said Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD.
Johns explained that every year, they get out in the community to try to bring a little Christmas cheer.
“I know my son was looking out the window for them this morning," said Kenyada Henderson.
Henderson said she’s been here for years and every year she’s just as thankful.
“It’s very special because probably some kids will wake up and won’t get anything. They look forward to you guys coming out here," said Henderson.
Jasmine Riley said she tries to make sure all the kids know the blessing that’s just outside their front doors so that her kids won’t be the only ones enjoying the fun.
“I tried to wake every child up this year because a lot of kids didn’t have last year, so I try to knock on everybody’s door and go ahead and wake them people up," said Riley. “I’m very thankful. I’m thankful for myself and for a lot of other parents that didn’t have because it’s a lot of kids that don’t got.”
Lt. Johns said they’re just happy to be able to help people in a way that other police departments might not be able to.
“We’re just not out here writing tickets and responding to calls, we’re here in every aspect, we live in the city. We’re all citizens of Valdosta, even us," said Johns.
Johns said that this is just one of many reasons their department is one of the best in the nation.
