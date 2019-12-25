Valdosta neighborhood shaken after homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People living in one Valdosta community said they’re restless after hearing a man died in their neighborhood.
WALB spoke with one man who said he’s praying for the families affected by this tragedy.
This comes after officers said they found Justin Hodges, 39, in a home Sunday with “obvious trauma to his body.”
Sterlin Brown said the death left him shocked and waiting for answers.
“When it did happen, I didn’t even go to sleep man. I stayed up all night. That death, you know the killing? We couldn’t believe it," said Brown.
Officers said they came after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. They have ruled Hodes’ death a homicide.
The police said they have not filed any charges at this time.
