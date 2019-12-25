Valdosta business delivers a note with a goat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you haven’t had any luck finding the perfect Christmas present yet, a Valdosta business is offering to help by delivering something pretty unique.
Fifth Day Farm is helping you send your loved one a heartfelt note with a goat. The owner said they call them “goatgrams.”
Gail Mitchell said that she scheduled a goatgram for her grandchildren.
“With all of our grandchildren, I had read about the goatgrams that Fifth Day Farm did, so I wanted them to have out the goats for the grandchildren to see them," said Mitchell.
The kids made fast friends with the two baby goats.
The owner said that they’ve seen a variety of reactions from tears of joy to screaming with excitement. She said that they had almost a dozen goatgrams scheduled for Christmas Eve.
For information on goatgrams or any other services Fifth Day Farm offers, you can visit the company’s Facebook page.
