Tift Regional employee donates gifts to patients

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at Tift Regional Medical Center went above and beyond to make Christmas special for patients.
Magaen Bates recently hosted a toy drive in memory of her son, Logan.
Logan was a patient at Tift Regional before his passing.
Although the Bates’ toy drive is annual, this year, Magaen decided to donate the gifts to patients in the pediatrics department.
The presents will be distributed to all of the children who have to remain at Tift Regional for treatment during Christmas.
