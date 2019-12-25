Sylvester’s neighborhood light show shines for the 19th year in a row

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -A family tradition continues to shine bright in Sylvester.
“Well, it’s just to see those kids out there and to hear their laughter and the joy of putting something on and I love to entertain," says Ron Johnson.
Ron Johnson and his family have been putting on a musical light display for the past 18 years in their front yard.
He and his wife are the masterminds behind the radio-tuned light show and it’s drawing a crowd with thousands of lights on display.
“Oh, they’re just absolutely amazed by it. We get blown up every day on Facebook,” said Johnson.
He says people continue to come out to view the lights.
"We’ve actually had them out here until 11 o’clock and there will be a line still and we had to turn them back on, add another 30 minutes to an hour of time to the lights to make sure everybody got to see them.”
He says there are altogether right at 175,000 light bulbs making up the show.
Johnson and his wife are the artist and engineers behind the front yard must-see sight.
One of the most intriguing parts of the show for guests is a tree in his yard.
"Everybody says how do you get them up there. It just looks like fireflies but its nothing but just lasers,” said Johnson.
A few new pieces were added to the display this year.
It doesn’t look like this family tradition will not end any time soon.
“It gets to my heart just to see these kids come out and enjoy themselves get hot cocoa, coffee, candy and snacks, and things.”
The last day to watch the show is Saturday ending at 10 p.m.
They are located at 1098 Story Road in Sylvester.
