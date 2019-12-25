List: Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2019

By WALB News Team | December 25, 2019 at 11:35 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 2:52 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several families across Southwest Georgia will be celebrating Christmas festivities and eating with family and friends.

But if cooking isn’t on your list, here is a list of restaurants that will open their doors on Christmas Day:

  • Waffle House
  • IHop (open until 7 p.m.)
  • Golden Corral (open until 4 p.m.)
  • 3 Squares Diner (open until 10 p.m.)
  • Hong Kong Cafe (open until 10 p.m.)
  • Great Wall (open until 10:30 p.m.)
  • McDonald’s (open until 3 p.m.)
  • Steak 'N Shake
  • Shogun Sushi (open until 9:30 p.m.)

If we hear of any more restaurants that are open, we will continue to update this list throughout the day.

