List: Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2019

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several families across Southwest Georgia will be celebrating Christmas festivities and eating with family and friends.
But if cooking isn’t on your list, here is a list of restaurants that will open their doors on Christmas Day:
- Waffle House
- IHop (open until 7 p.m.)
- Golden Corral (open until 4 p.m.)
- 3 Squares Diner (open until 10 p.m.)
- Hong Kong Cafe (open until 10 p.m.)
- Great Wall (open until 10:30 p.m.)
- McDonald’s (open until 3 p.m.)
- Steak 'N Shake
- Shogun Sushi (open until 9:30 p.m.)
If we hear of any more restaurants that are open, we will continue to update this list throughout the day.
