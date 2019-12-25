Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SHOOTING IN HOME-THREE DEAD
Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; 4 children safe
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home. Lakeland police say the children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night. The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. Police say all four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old.
CITY CYBERATTACK
In wake of cyberattack, Pensacola to pay for ID monitoring
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is offering to pay for identity protection monitoring for up to 60,000 people following a cyberattack that crippled Pensacola's computer systems for days. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says he made the decision after talks with Deloitte, the international professional services company hired to audit the city's cybersecurity issues after the attack. Robinson said the city had no evidence that anyone's personal information was compromised, but said the city would notify people because he believed it was the right thing to do. The city was hit by what is known as a ransomware attack in the early hours of Dec. 7.
DENGUE FEVER-MIAMI
2 more dengue cases in Miami-Dade; total for year is 14
MIAMI (AP) — Two more cases of dengue fever have been discovered in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total for the year to 14. The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said the latest two cases are geographically linked to a travel-related case. Miami-Dade has had the most cases of locally transmitted dengue in the state this year, with only Broward and Hillsborough reporting other cases — one in each county. The disease is spread through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same insect that also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses.
AP-US-SEA-WORLD-ORCA-SHOW
Sea World Orlando to change killer whale show in 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Orlando says it'll begin 2020 by changing its centerpiece killer-whale show. The theme park will replace its “One Ocean” show with “Orca Encounter." The new show is about killer whales' behavior and the importance of conservation. “One Ocean” revolved around a conservation theme. It was SeaWorld’s first show that did not include trainers in the water with the killer whales. The changes came after the 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was battered and drowned by a killer whale. In 2013, the documentary “Blackfish” was critical of SeaWorld policies. Animal rights group PETA has pushed for the company to relocate its animals to coastal sanctuaries.
AFGHANISTAN-US SOLDIER KILLED
Pentagon says New Jersey soldier killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A 33-year-old soldier from New Jersey has been identified as the American service member killed Monday during combat in Afghanistan. In a statement Monday night, the Pentagon identified the casualty as Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Pentagon says Goble's unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries. The death raises to 20 the number of American troops killed in combat in Afghanistan this year.
AP-US-FLORIDA-AIRPORT-FLOOD
Floods delay flights at international Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted at about 6:30 a.m. that flight operations were resuming. The airport had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. WPTV-TV reports areas around the airport had been hit with about 6 inches of rain since midnight.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
EXPLODING ATM MACHINE
Authorities: Suspect explodes ATM in failed try to get cash
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank. The suspect was unable to get through the ATM's internal safe so no money was taken. Authorities say a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.
AP-CONVENIENCE STORE CRASH
Woman crashes into Florida convenience store; no injuries
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman crashed into a Florida convenience store, though no one was injured. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the crash happened Sunday afternoon at a Clearwater Speedway gas station. The 62-year-old woman driving the car told police that she had been trying to hit the brake when she accidentally hit the gas pedal. Instead of stopping, the car smashed through the convenience store's glass exterior wall and ran over several shelves full of snacks. No customers were in the store at the time of the crash. Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to determine whether the building was structurally compromised.
STOLEN CAR CRASH
Police: Woman killed by car that flipped, landed on her
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a woman was killed when a stolen car crashed and flipped onto the car she was in. An Orlando police spokesman says police spotted a stolen car Monday morning and began following it in unmarked cars as they plotted how to handle the situation. He says that's when the car sped off, striking a patrol car before running a red light and causing a crash that flipped it into the air and on top of another car. A passenger in the latter car died, and its driver was seriously injured. The men who allegedly fled in the stolen car also were injured and have been arrested.