Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A year ago, Ryan Day was a relatively unknown Ohio State assistant. This December he's reigning Big Ten coach of the year and is eyeing a national title after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 record as the successor to the retiring Urban Meyer. But don't ask the rookie coach to reflect on his meteoric rise just yet. He's still got work to do. A College Football Playoff game against defending national champion Clemson looms on Saturday. In the Arizona desert, Day will match wits with Dabo Swinney, who has two national titles in the past three years.
UNDATED (AP) — The four College Football Playoff teams rank in the top five nationally in points per game and yards per game. For defense to be the difference in this championship. it might be a turnover here, a sack there and a couple of clutch red-zone stops. Coaches who faced No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma, say there are several matchups that could decide Saturday's semifinals.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not be fully healthy when the second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson this weekend in the Fiesta Bowl. Fields says his left knee is only 80 to 85% heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Arizona. He plans to wear a small brace during the game and brought a larger one in case anything happens. Fields aggravated a previous injury on Nov. 3 and again the following week when a teammate rolled into his knee. The winner of Saturday's game will face No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma in the national title game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.