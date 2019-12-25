Former Sylvester mayor takes oath of office for Ga. House seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s official, Bill Yearta took his oath of office Tuesday.
Yearta is now the new House Representative for Georgia District 152. He said it was special being sworn in on Christmas Eve.
He said he’s ready to hit the ground running at the top of 2020.
Yearta will now represent Lee, Sumter and Worth counties. He is filling the seat after Ed Rynders resigned back in September.
Yearta said he’s been getting a head start in his role ahead of the legislative session, which starts on Jan. 13.
He said his main goal is tackling the important issues in rural Georgia.
“The budget, that’s going to be an issue for the whole state and our district. And that’s something that I’m going to be working on. Certainly, issues dealing with economic development, agriculture and healthcare. There are a number of issues that are important for our district that I’m going to be working on,” said Yearta.
Yearta served as the Sylvester mayor for 17 years. He also served on the Sylvester City Council for four years.
