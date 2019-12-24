A Fine Holiday Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas eve ended on a dry but warm note as highs topped upper 60s low 70s. Tonight near perfect conditions as Santa arrives under a clear sky and cool mid 50s around midnight. Christmas Day could not be any better lows upper 40s and highs upper 60s with tons of sunshine.
For the rest of the week a warming trend keeps temperatures above average with lows upper 40s to low 60s and highs upper 60s to mid 70s.
Next chance of rain Sunday into Monday. Drier and cooler lows low 40s and highs upper 50s end out the year.
