Dougherty Co. family brings Christmas spirit to life in their home

Family displays thousands of Christmas items at their home
By Asia Wilson | December 24, 2019 at 10:40 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:40 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County family is spreading Christmas cheer with thousands of Christmas decorations in their home.

The Fagans have been collecting decorations for 30 years.

They said there are at least 1,000 Santas, hundreds of angels and nativity scenes around their home.

One of the many angels that decorate the Fagans' home.
There’s so much, they’re adding onto their home to create more space.

The Fagans keep the decorations up year-round because of the magnitude.

The family said they hope it uplifts others for the season.

“We love Christmas, love decorating for Christmas and we hope it inspires someone to get the Christmas spirit in their life. And of course, it’s not just about Santa Clause, it’s about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Theodore Fagan, the homeowner.

The family will continue to buy more decorations and grow their collection.

