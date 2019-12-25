Dougherty Co. family brings Christmas spirit to life in their home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County family is spreading Christmas cheer with thousands of Christmas decorations in their home.
The Fagans have been collecting decorations for 30 years.
They said there are at least 1,000 Santas, hundreds of angels and nativity scenes around their home.
There’s so much, they’re adding onto their home to create more space.
The Fagans keep the decorations up year-round because of the magnitude.
The family said they hope it uplifts others for the season.
“We love Christmas, love decorating for Christmas and we hope it inspires someone to get the Christmas spirit in their life. And of course, it’s not just about Santa Clause, it’s about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Theodore Fagan, the homeowner.
The family will continue to buy more decorations and grow their collection.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.