Albany organization hosts Christmas brunch for those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There was a lot of Christmas cheer at Mission Change of Albany’s Annual Christmas Eve Brunch Tuesday.
Over 200 people got their bellies filled with a hot meal.
This is the organization's 10th annual event.
Mission Change board members prepared the warm meals, which consisted of biscuits and gravy, grits, sausage and other items that were served by a number of volunteers.
The group also gave out snack and hygiene kits to all of the guests.
Leaders said giving back like this creates unity for the staff and the community.
“People stay excited about it. And I think one of the reasons why we continue to do it as well is that it really and truly brings out the Christmas spirit in everybody and it unites everybody in our community. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you belong to,” said LaDonna Urick, the co-founder of Mission Change.
The group also gave out food to the Albany Fire Department and people at the Hudson Malone Towers.
Leaders said if you’re looking to give back, they are welcoming any year-end donations. Those donations will help more people year-round. It will also help Mission Change assist children throughout the school year.
If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Mission Change website.
