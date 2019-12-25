Albany community hit the mall for last-minute Christmas shopping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Christmas shoppers hit the Albany Mall less than 24 hours before Christmas Day.
“Well, we’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping with my auntie and we’ve been in Victoria Secret, Bath and Body Works and Old Navy," says one shopper.
Other shoppers explain why they braved the crowds.
“Some ideas don’t hit you until the last second and well some like to live dangerously, especially when it comes to shopping.”
Another shopper said “last minute, procrastination but then it’s some last-minute stuff too as well.”
One shopping looking for savings said, “most of the time the sales go up high, it’s cheaper.”
Shoppers hit the mall for those last-minute holiday gifts like sweaters, some Bath and Body Works perfumes and clothing.
“I bought a joggers suit and I bought some Nike socks.”
Mall goers checked off those special people just one day before Christmas Day.
“I came out here to shop for my friend Destinee, my sister” says one woman.
“I’m going to buy my girlfriend some jewelry. Something expensive, something nice, something she’ll like,” says one loving boyfriend.
“I had to pick up some stuff for my sisters and grandma,” says another shopper.
As a reminder, the Albany Mall will be closed on Christmas Day.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.