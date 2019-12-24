A “nice” Christmas holiday in store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It sure didn’t feel like winter on Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures only dipped into the mid to upper 50s. That’s about 15-20 degrees above the normal low temperature. Morning clouds give way to a clearing sky throughout the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 under breezy conditions.
Christmas Day is looking dry. We’ll see a sunny to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday are dry as clouds move back into the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky both days with highs near 70 each day.
Slight rain chances return on Saturday. Higher rain chances return for Sunday and Monday thanks to a cold front. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday and dip back into the mid 60s on Monday.
We’ll see above normal highs and lows through the 7-day period.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.