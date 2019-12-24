Valdosta man charged in I-75 crash that killed 5-year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now charged in connection to a car crash that led to the death of a 5-year-old over the weekend.
According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Alejandro Espinoza was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, on I-75 South, when he overcorrected and the Explorer overturned and the child was ejected through the window.
There were seven people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Espinoza is now facing a number of charges including vehicular homicide in the second degree.
Corporal Ryan Harding, with GSP, said Espinoza is also being charged with driving without a license and a seat belt violation for the child.
Harding said the death could have likely been prevented with the use of a seat belt.
“Your ability to survive an otherwise survival crash decreases significantly by not wearing your seat belt. Seat belts are safety devices that are put into the vehicles to help you survive a collision," said Harding.
He said another child, who’s 13-years-old, was severely injured. The teen was flown to a hospital in Gainesville.
The others were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
The case is under investigation.
