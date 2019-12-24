USPS gears up for holiday season and porch pirates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Billions of packages are being delivered right now for the holidays.
The United States Postal Service is expecting more than 15-billion pieces of mail to be delivered this holiday season.
One of the busier delivery times is from Dec. 16 through the 21. Previously, they projected 28 million packages would be delivered during those five days.
With so many packages on the loose, are porch pirates are on the prowl?
“We have not directly gotten any reported thefts in the South Georgia area. Customers tend to call local law enforcement first and then we would hear about it from local law enforcement," said Adel Valdes with the Unite States Inspection Service.
Valdes said he checked from Valdosta to Americus and there were no reported thefts, but he said that doesn’t mean postal carriers aren’t still on the lookout for something suspicious.
“We have inspectors that go out and around the community and do patrols and so forth looking for individuals that might be following our carriers. We let our carriers know, pay attention to see if somebody is following you, pay attention to see if somebody comes around the corner after you left packages, look up and down the streets to see if you see any vehicles that you don’t recognize that are parked around,” said Valdes.
You can also do your part to help.
Valdes suggests signing up for Informed Delivery. It allows you to view your mail every morning by email. You can also ask the post office to hold your mail.
Another service, Signature Confirmation, helps ensure your special delivery lands in your hands.
Sometimes packages don't even make it to your postal carrier.
USPS Office of Inspector General investigated over 1,200 internal mail thefts from October of 2017 to September of 2018.
Those investigations led to over 400 arrests and $2.9 million in monetary benefit for the postal service.
You can make reports to the US Postal Inspection Service by calling (877) 876-2455.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.