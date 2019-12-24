Trojans getting ready for 4th Roundball Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Through the last 3 years, Lee County has been the home for Roundball Classic.
Which has featured teams from all over the country.
And it seems this year, they expect the same.
The Trojans are expecting a big turnout this year.
Lee County is getting ready to welcome 4 out of state teams, as well as a few South Georgia teams.
Head coach Kirven Davis said, these type of tournaments allow the Trojans to see other competition around the country.
“Man I think it’s big," said Davis. "I think it helps us, one, how to adjust in a tournament environment. Kind of like our region tournaments and our state playoffs. It’s almost like do or die. Or lose and go home kind of deal.”
The first game will feature Americus-Sumter against Eagles Landing.
They will tipoff at 3 P.M.
