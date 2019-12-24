Suspects still on the run after kids shot at in Dougherty Co. home invasion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) needs your help finding two men who participated in a home invasion where one them shot at four children.
Detectives said the children are safe, but the men took off with stolen items and are still on the run.
Police said children ranging in age from 5 to 14-years-old nearly lost their lives just because the men decided they wanted to steal.
Now the community is pleading for tp crime to come to an end after the children could have been killed.
“The violence, the gun violence, it’s just out of hand. Our kids aren’t safe,” said Michael Lane, a concerned resident.
It was in a Dougherty County home where police said four innocent children almost lost lives last Thursday.
Parts of the crime were caught on Georgia State Patrol’s surveillance camera across the street.
“We got a phone call about a burglary in progress,” said Sgt. David Flick with DCP.
Detectives said a 14-year-old girl made that call. She was at home babysitting her younger siblings before seeing the suspect.
“A black male with dreads, with a gray jacket and a blue bandanna that was around his mouth. He kicked in the back sliding glass door," said Flick.
While another man waited in a white Chevy Impala, police said the other man came inside the house.
That’s when the teen got her siblings and hid them in her locked bedroom. But things got worse.
“The black male suspect then kicked opened the door,” said Flick.
The suspect then fired shots at the children who were hiding in the corner.
Police said the man then proceeded to take big-ticket items from the house.
“Five-hundred dollars worth of quarters that were stolen, two chainsaws, two STIHL chainsaws and one STIHL backpack blower,” said Flick.
After cops said the bullets nearly hit the children, Lane said it’s these types of shootings that made him change careers and move from Albany.
“I had six patients of mine that were shot over a seven or eight month period and I no longer felt safe,” said Lane.
Lane said until more crooks are locked up for their bad actions, it’s this story and all of the other crimes that will keep him away from the city.
“We do come to Albany, we do work for the citizens of Albany, but until things get a lot safer, we’re going to live in Moultrie,” said Lane.
Police said when both men are caught, they’ll face multiple charges, some of which include at least four counts of aggravated assault.
Police said the white Chevy Impala has its passenger side window busted out. It also has a gray tarp taped to the window.
Anyone who sees that vehicle or may have information on the case or the suspects’ whereabouts, is asked to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
