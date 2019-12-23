Rain ends Christmas Eve

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brief break from the active weather Monday afternoon. However, showers are likely through sunrise Tuesday. Clouds linger but gradually clear allowing sunshine to return as highs reach mid-upper 60s. More sunshine Christmas before clouds return with a warming trend the rest of the week.
Christmas Day starts cool mid 40s followed by highs in the mid-upper 60s.
For the holiday period temperatures rise with lows mid 40s to upper 50s and highs mid 60s to mid 70s into Sunday. Next Monday highs back into the 60s as chances of rain returns.
