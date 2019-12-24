Man captured after 6 months on the run

Arrested Tuesday (Source: Homerville PD)
By Dave Miller | December 24, 2019 at 8:05 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 8:05 AM

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Homerville Police Department (HPD) Criminal Investigation Division caught a man they had wanted since June.

Officers executed an early morning search warrant in the 100 block of Poppell Square in Homerville and captured 20-year-old Brad Rashad Collins.

Collins had been wanted by HPD since June for first-degree burglary and robbery.

Collins also had less than one ounce of marijuana.

His female companion, Shamia Grubbs, 18, has been charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

