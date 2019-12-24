Man arrested in Dougherty Co. for burglary bites, fights police

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County police said a man is now facing charges for breaking into a home and biting an officer when they caught him.
Police said Alexander Russ not only bit an officer, but he fought police and then tried to take the officer’s gun.
The incident happened earlier this month.
Detectives said it’s important for everyone to be vigilant as crooks are targeting victims by the minute.
Dougherty County police said Russ broke into a home in the 400 block of Redbud Road, using a trampoline in someone’s backyard to lift himself inside the residence.
Police said a neighbor saw it happen and called 911.
Officers said when they got to the scene, Russ was walking down the street with a child’s four-wheeler and a backpack filled with stolen items.
That’s when police said he bit an officer in the forearm and tried to take his gun.
Police said they’re happy a neighbor called 911. They encourage everyone to report a crime if you see it happening.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, you know neighbors should look out for neighbors because one day, that could be you. You can be a victim to a burglary and any other crime,” said Sgt. David Flick with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Police also said Russ took two Apple iPads, wedding rings and more.
Dougherty County police said Russ broke into another home five days before the incident that led to him biting an officer.
One person told police, Russ took items like a 60 inch TV, a Michael Kors purse, X-Box game pieces, yard tools and much more.
Detectives believe he sold some of the stolen items at pawn shops.
Police are urging everyone to be careful when you buy from a pawnbroker.
“The pawn shops are just as much a victim as the victims of burglaries because when they buy stuff from individuals, they’re taking it on good faith that, that’s their property,” said Flick.
If you suspect you bought any stolen items, you’re asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
