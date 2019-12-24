Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It's pretty clear Ron Rivera won't be the only one losing his job with the Carolina Panthers. They lost their seventh straight game Sunday in embarrassing fashion by falling 38-6 to the Colts. It was a disaster in every way, shape and form. But the dysfunction wasn't saved just for the field. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler flipped off the crowd after being ejected for throwing a punch. Interim coach Perry Fewell criticized his punter for not kicking the ball out of bounds on two punt returns for touchdowns. Tight end Greg Olsen criticized the team for having no direction.