Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It's pretty clear Ron Rivera won't be the only one losing his job with the Carolina Panthers. They lost their seventh straight game Sunday in embarrassing fashion by falling 38-6 to the Colts. It was a disaster in every way, shape and form. But the dysfunction wasn't saved just for the field. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler flipped off the crowd after being ejected for throwing a punch. Interim coach Perry Fewell criticized his punter for not kicking the ball out of bounds on two punt returns for touchdowns. Tight end Greg Olsen criticized the team for having no direction.
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6. Marner scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie's game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn't stop the momentum as Marner scored 6 seconds later to put Toronto ahead for good. Pierre Engvall sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Marner had three assists and a game-high five points. Jason Spezza, William Nylander, Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won five straight.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It's getting more and more difficult for Wichita State to play the no-respect card this season. The Shockers were the first team outside the Top 25 in the new poll released Monday, and could soon be crashing the party with games coming up against Abilene Christian and East Carolina. But the game on everybody's radar is the matchup in early January with No. 9 Memphis, a game that could help shape the rest of the American Athletic Conference race.