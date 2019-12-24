Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins. He’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter. The deal won’t be final until Cervelli completes a physical. He and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins’ CEO. Cervelli played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves. He's expected to back up Jorge Alfaro with the Marlins. Cervelli is a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.