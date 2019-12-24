Company to invest additional $5.5 million in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Ace Electric is planning to invest $5.5 million dollars into the Valdosta community and bring in 15 new jobs.
According to the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, there will be a new 70,000-square-foot fabrication facility.
Stan Crance, with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, said this represents a further investment into the community on their part.
Crance said they’re excited that they continue to choose the Valdosta-Lowndes County community.
“This year has been an excellent year for us. I think we’ve had about 350 new jobs and over $170 million in capital investment. That’s just a testament to the ability of Valdosta and Lowndes County to provide quality workforce for existing companies and companies that are looking to come," said Crance.
Crance said the facility will house 40 jobs overall.
The new jobs will pay anywhere between $18 to $20 an hour.
Construction of the facility is set to begin in March of 2020.
