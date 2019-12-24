Colquitt Co. boy struck by vehicle returns home for Christmas

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Seven-year-old Tripp DeMott is now back at home celebrating Christmas with his family, after months of hospitalization and rehabilitation.
He was hit by a truck in a Moultrie neighborhood, in the 200 block of Creekside Way last September.
He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and has undergone a lengthy recovery ever since.
Tripp’s fellow students at R. B. Wright Elementary School wore red, Tripp’s favorite color, to raise awareness and show support for the little one who was in very serious condition for a long time.
One group sold red bows for $10 at the YMCA, so people can display them to show their support for the family.
In fact, the entire Colquitt County community showed widespread support for Tripp.
A group of Florida State coaches and athletes even paid a visit to Tripp during his hospital stay.
Tripp’s family said that his recovery was an answered prayer, and they are thankful to have him back at home.
