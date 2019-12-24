Bainbridge man dies in Alabama accident

CULLMAN, AL. (WALB) - A single-vehicle crash late Monday night, Dec. 23, claimed the life of a Bainbridge, Georgia man, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Seth Michael Leverette, 24, was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro while walking in the northbound lane of Interstate 65, near mile marker 307.
Leverette was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.
The crash occurred two miles west of Cullman. Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.