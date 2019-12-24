'Are you an adult at 18 or are you an adult at 21?′: Valdosta residents weigh in on raising the minimum age to buy tobacco

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People across the City of Valdosta are weighing in about the minimum age to buy tobacco becoming 21.
“It was a little bit mind-blowing when I heard they did change the age," said Bobby Stratton.
Stratton is just one of many who said he’s shocked at the changing of the federal law but said he thinks 21 is a much more reasonable age to make serious decisions.
“I think that society should decide, are you an adult at 18 or are you an adult at 21? Then everything should be consistent," said Lisa Uphoff.
Uphoff said she thinks the age needs to be consistent for all serious choices like enlisting, having a drink and deciding to take up smoking.
“I think if you can go to war at 18 then you should certainly be able to make personal decisions, such as if you want to smoke or drink," said Uphoff.
Worth Christian said he doesn’t think people should be given the decision to consume products with tobacco at any age.
“I think they should ban tobacco completely because it kills 500,000 people a year and people get rich off of that. That’s not right," said Christian.
Christian said he was a teacher and “Juuling” and vaping had become the new dangerous trends, so he thinks raising the minimum age for consumption is the very least that can be done.
“A lot of them used to smoke years ago and then it kind of faded. When the Juul stuff came back, now they’re all huffing and puffing on it. It’s bad. It’s bad. It kills you," said Christian.
Uphoff said that the public health concerns are generally the same no matter the decision that needs to be made.
“Honest to God, I’d rather see them have a drink of beer than get drafted and sent to war," said Uphoff.
According to ABC, the new age restriction is expected to take effect around nine months from now.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.