Webster Co., GBI looking for murder suspect

PRESTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are looking for a suspect in an August homicide.
Altravius Jamar Jones, 26, is wanted for murder in connection to an Aug. 10 homicide in Preston.
Jones is described as 6′2 and 145 pounds.
He is considered armed and dangerous and his current whereabouts are unknown, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 828-7713 or Crime Stoppers at (1-877) 692-7463 or (478) 742-2330.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.