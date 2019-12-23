Valdosta death under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A death in Valdosta is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Sunday, shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of West Gordon Street. A woman called in a domestic dispute, according to police.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Justin Hodges, 39, inside the residence, with obvious trauma to his body.
Officers attempted first aid and EMS responded to the scene, but Hodges was pronounced dead at the residence, according to VPD.
Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and looked at several items of evidence.
Police said at this time, no charges have been filed against anyone and detectives are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the course of action for this case.
“This time of year when most families are celebrating the holidays, these families are coping with this tragic incident. Our thoughts go out to everyone that has been touched by this event,” Leslie Manahan, VPD chief, said.
