The Tyreek Hill Foundation hosts first Toy Drive

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - Children in one Southwest Georgia community didn’t have to wait until Christmas to receive a gift from Santa.
Thanks to the Tyreek Hill Foundation, dozens of kids in Atkinson County got toys, socks, basketballs, board games, and more. The Kansas City Chief NFL player Tyreek Hill started the Foundation.
It’s their first year hosting the toy drive and they say it won’t be their last.
Event coordinator and president of the Georgia Chapter Virginia Hill was enthusiastic.
“It is always better to receive. The Tyreek Hill Foundation is giving back to the community. It’s a Christmas Toy Drive for the needy children and adults. We are trying to make sure everyone has a happy blessed Christmas,” Hill said.
If you are a local organization and want to connect with the Tyreek Hill Foundation just in time for the holiday season is over, contact Virginia Hill at 912-381-3806.
