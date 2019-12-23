Teen’s family feels his loss 17 years later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been 17 years since Adrian Jenkins was killed on December 22, 2002. The 18-year-old was stabbed to death at a party back in 2002.
Saturday his family managed to honor his life, but still feeling the pain. They held a vigil and balloon release Saturday afternoon.
“Eighteen years later to some, seems like a long time, but to the family it seems like just was just yesterday,” Adrian’s Mom, Tamra Jenkins, said.
Adrian Jenkins lll was killed at a Dougherty High Alumni party.
Police say 19-year-old Greg Rakestrau was arrested and charged with his murder.
We’re told a fight broke out during an alumni party at Radium County Club, and then Jenkins was found stabbed multiple times all over his body.
He was carried to the parking lot and later died at the hospital.
Although the suspect is in jail, the Jenkins family still grieves.
“We do miss him and we miss him every day. We realize that life has to go on and we are hoping, with the celebration on today, it will open the eyes to many,” Adrian’s Brother, Christopher Jenkins said.
Family members told us it’s still hard accepting his death even after all these years.
“It has it’s days it has its moment. I try to hold it together every day, but I ended up shedding a few tears just thinking about him,” Christopher told us.
“As a brother, we were inseparable. He was like the coolest guy ever,” Christopher said.
Even his old classmate, Walter Brown, came to pay respects and share memories.
“We use to have swimming parties at his house that was the biggest thing about our relationship. But we were great friends and he always had a smile on his face and was the life of the party," Brown said.
Family members said they had to accept their new reality.
“You know life just has it’s own plan for all of us. And though we didn’t want him to leave the way he did, we understand that it was just his time," Christopher said.
Jenkins’ mother said she wants to connect with other families in situations similar to hers.
“Let’s just work together and see what we can do as a community...."
