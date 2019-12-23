SW Georgia Church gives away 500 boxes of food

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia church is choose to give back to the community, one box of goodies at a time, just in time for Christmas.
The Church of Christ on Gaines Avenue hosted their third annual food box giveaway.
Over 100 families showed up to receive what many call amazing donations.
Members of the community and church all came together to put food in the boxes and load the cars while families walked or drove up.
The boxes of food had everything from fish, Potatoes, bread, tomato paste, and more.
Retired Minster Robert Clements shared what made the church get so involved in giving back and how many families they served thus far.
“This is a project that we began about three years ago. This year we had set it as our goal to pass out at least five hundred boxes, hoping that this will cover at least five hundred families. Right now we are up to two hundred and forty boxes and we fed 193 families," Clements said.
Clements said they’ll continue to give out food until all five hundred boxes are gone.
The church said this is something that they look forward to doing every year, around the holiday season and it makes them feel apart of the community they serve.
